FALLBROOK, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Retirement communities built on golf courses, thoroughbreds in race horse stables and other usually serene sites were engulfed by flames as the San Diego area became the latest front in California’s wildfire fight.

The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.

It exceeded 6 square miles in a matter of hours and burned dozens of houses as it tore through the tightly packed Rancho Monserate Country Club community in the small city of Fallbrook, known for its avocado orchards and horse ranches.

Three people were burned while escaping the flames, said Capt. Nick Schuler of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire also tore through a horse racing training center, where state authorities now estimate about 25 of the 500 horses stabled there were killed.

“Everybody’s just grabbing horses, we’re trying barns that burnt down over here,” Jennifer Bramlett told CBS News correspondent Carter Evans. “I think we’ve caught most of the loose ones. Everybody will work all night long. We’ll find them.”

Winds subsided significantly early Friday morning, but forecasters said they would return later in the day. The resurgence was expected to be less widespread than on Thursday.

Meanwhile, firefighters in Ventura, 130 miles to the north, tried to corral the largest and most destructive fire in the state, which has destroyed 430 buildings. The so-called Thomas Fire has grown to 180 square miles since it broke out Monday.

About 15,000 more structures are in danger as the fire heads towards Santa Barbara. In spots where the fire has already passed through, homeowners are being allowed to see the damage but for many, there’s not much to see.

Fire crews made enough progress against large fires around Los Angeles to lift most evacuation orders.

