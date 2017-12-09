Let It Snow: Flakes Fall As Tri-State Area Faces First Taste Of Winter Weather| Forecast | Traffic | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS
Filed Under:Andrew Falzon, Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials in New York gathered at City Hall on Saturday to protest the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.

The bill, which has already passed the House of Representatives, would force all 50 states to honor concealed carry permits from other states.

It’s left many local law enforcement officials like Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance with some major concerns.

“That is simply going to make our city streets more dangerous,” Vance told 1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzon. “Anyone who tells you otherwise hasn’t been to New York.”

The bill would legalize concealed carry in localities like Manhattan, where it’s currently not permitted.

“You’re going to tell me we should have a thousand guns in Times Square on New Year’s Eve? Forget about it, it’s ridiculous,” Vance said.

The controversial bill still has to make its way through the Senate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch