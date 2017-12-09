NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials in New York gathered at City Hall on Saturday to protest the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.
The bill, which has already passed the House of Representatives, would force all 50 states to honor concealed carry permits from other states.
It’s left many local law enforcement officials like Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance with some major concerns.
“That is simply going to make our city streets more dangerous,” Vance told 1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzon. “Anyone who tells you otherwise hasn’t been to New York.”
The bill would legalize concealed carry in localities like Manhattan, where it’s currently not permitted.
“You’re going to tell me we should have a thousand guns in Times Square on New Year’s Eve? Forget about it, it’s ridiculous,” Vance said.
The controversial bill still has to make its way through the Senate.