NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The unbelievable is on the verge of happening.

Sources tell WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman that a deal between the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees is in place to bring slugger Giancarlo Stanton to the Bronx.

Sources tell @JonHeyman the #Yankees and #Marlins have agreed on a deal that sends Giancarlo Stanton to the Bronx. https://t.co/TR4l4tqX3A — FanRag Sports (@FanRagSports) December 9, 2017

Who the Yankees are giving up in the trade has not been confirmed, but Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Starlin Castro and a package of lower-tier prospects are believed to be what will ultimately land Stanton, the reigning NL MVP who hit .281 with 59 homers and 132 RBIs this past season.

The trade is contingent on Stanton waiving his no-trade clause and then passing a physical.

A member of the Marlins since breaking into the majors in 2010, the 28-year-old outfielder has 267 homers and 672 RBIs in 986 career games.

He also has a massive contract, with $25 million coming his way in 2018.

The Yankees have made it clear they would prefer to be under the $197 million luxury tax threshold next season. So, the pending trade for Stanton would likely mean they are going to jettison some salary, in addition to the numerous assets they would have to send to the Marlins to complete the transaction.

It’s difficult to blame the Yankees for going hard after Stanton, given the prospect of him playing in an outfield that already has Aaron Judge, who was named AL Rookie of the Year after hitting 52 homers and driving in 114 runs in 2017.

Throw in Gary Sanchez, who belted 33 homers and had 90 RBIs as part of a lineup that led MLB in homers (241) and was second in runs (858), and it’s easy to understand why many would view the Yankees’ offense invincible with Stanton in tow.

Please stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story …