NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — ‘Tis the season for a Broadway show, and the new season includes something for everyone.

One big, bright musical is making waves but it’s not the only one. Drop into “The Band’s Visit” and you’ll get a unique musical lesson in the importance of compassion.

It stars Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk. You’ll see what happens when an Egyptian band turns up in a small Israeli town. In one night, the right people come together to make a difference.

If you fancy pure musical fantasy, there’s also a revival of “Once On This Island.” The diverse cast sets the stage for a story of love, tragedy, and triumph.

Making its own lively and colorful splash on Broadway this season is “Spongebob Squarepants.” The popular TV show is now a big, bright Broadway musical. Newcomer Ethan Slater plays the title character.

“I never tried a Spongebob voice, I never tried a Spongebob laugh, so I just came into the audition and Tina said ‘great job, love what you’re doing. Come back in and do the voice, that’s sort of important’,” Slater said.

The world of Bikini Bottom is creatively brought to life as Spongebob, Patrick, Sandy, and friends must unite to save their underwater world.

The show even features a tap dancing Squidward.

But as the Boss shows, you don’t need elaborate production design and a big cast to have a blockbuster on Broadway. Sometimes just one very, very big name guarantees a hit. Rocker Bruce Springsteen tells weaves stories through song.

Home For The Holidays is a concert featuring reality show winners Candice Glover, Josh Kaufman, and Bianca Ryanwith. Actor Danny Aiello is also making a special appearance.

The Radio City Rockettes are still high-kicking during the holidays, and the Christmas Spectacular is always a favorite.