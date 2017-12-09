TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Toms River, New Jersey say a Good Samaritan helped save three young brothers from a house fire.
Authorities say Suzanne G. Reynolds, of Matwan, was working at Pine Belt Cadillac on Route 37 East around 3:30 p.m. Friday, when she saw smoke and flames coming from a home on North Gateway Drive.
She alerted the 12, 10 and 8-year-old boys inside and escorted them out of the house, along with the family dog.
Firefighters arrived to put out the flames, which were confined to a laundry room.
Police said the boys had no idea the home was on fire and they were expecting their mother any minute.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.