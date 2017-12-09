NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

Even before the first flake fell Saturday morning, the New York City Department of Sanitation was working around the clock to keep the streets and sidewalks ready for the first snowfall of the season.

Hundreds of sanitation trucks were on standby, ready to keep the streets safe for New Yorkers and tourists in town for the holidays.

DSNY salt spreaders are out and working across the city. Plows will start work once two inches of snow has fallen. Commissioner Garcia was in the DSNY GPS room this morning with Chief Pardini, monitoring conditions citywide. pic.twitter.com/pEdIUZZlpv — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) December 9, 2017

The Sanitation Department was taking no chances in the early morning hours, prepping plowers and salt trucks in force as workers got ready to face the first storm of the season head on.

“Once we have over two inches we will begin plowing,” Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said on Friday. “Plowing will start in all sectors of the city at the same time.”

People across the Tri-State were also doing their part ahead of time, hitting stores for the necessary supplies.

“I bought a snowblower and I’m waiting for it to be delivered on Monday between nine and 11,” Crown Heights resident Keith Lawrence said. “I’m too old to shovel snow.”

“Make sure you get fresh gas for the snowblower,” Little Ferry resident Tom Visaggio said. “Turn it on, check it out, run it.”

While it’s a big stress for many, it’s also a welcomed boost for business ahead of the holidays.

“They’re expecting people to come to the house and they want to make sure everything is nice and clean,” Little Ferry hardware store owner John Sedr said.

Commissioner Garcia took the chance to remind the city of the rules ahead of the storm’s arrival.

“You’re required, if you are a property owner, to shovel and salt your sidewalks,” she said.

Officials also recommend avoiding the roads if possible. If you can’t, authorities say it’s important to go gas up and go slowly while sticking to the major roadways.

For those walking around, they suggest wearing sturdy boots and keeping a closer eye on moving vehicles — especially at intersections.

Sanitation workers headed out around 7 a.m., and are expected to work 12 hour shifts if needed with a fully staffed command center.