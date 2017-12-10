By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a snowy Saturday, things were much quieter today. Expect mostly clear & breezy conditions tonight, with a few passing flurries from time to time. It’ll be very cold with temps in the 20s to near freezing in NYC…but wind chills early tomorrow will be in the teens & 20s!
Monday will be another brisk & breezy day with temps stuck in the 30s. There could be a few morning flurries or brief snow shower, but we do expect sunshine during the afternoon. Clouds will move back in Monday night ahead of the next system.
Tuesday will start off on the messy side with a wintry mix of rain and snow…mostly rain for the coast with a mix north & west of NYC. Expect highs in the low 40s around town…then temps plunge heading into midweek.
Stay warm!