CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Bitcoin futures will soon be up for grabs on the Chicago Board Options Exchange — the first traditional exchange to welcome the virtual currency.

The CBOE, one of the nation’s largest traders of options and futures, plans to open bitcoin futures up for trading at 5 p.m. CST. Later this month, it debuts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Read More: Cryptocurrency ‘Bitcoin’ Is Piquing Interest Among Some Investors

At the beginning of the year, the price of a bitcoin topped $1,000. This month, it catapulted to $12,000, then $14,000 and crossed $19,000 briefly Thursday, before plunging by nearly a fifth on Friday.

While they could make bitcoin more mainstream, some banks and brokerage firms are nervous, WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported. They’re either limiting or holding off on trading.

The CBOE futures don’t involve actual bitcoin. They’re securities that will track the price of bitcoin on Gemini, one of the larger bitcoin exchanges. The CME will use a composite of several bitcoin prices across a handful of exchanges.

Futures are a type of contract in which a buyer and a seller agree on a price for a particular item to be delivered on a certain date in the future, hence the name. Futures are available for nearly every type of security but are most famously used in commodities such as wheat, soy, gold, oil, cocoa and, as dramatized in the Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd movie “Trading Places,” concentrated frozen orange juice.

The futures signal greater mainstream acceptance of bitcoin but also open up bitcoin to additional market forces. The futures will allow investors to bet that bitcoin’s price will go down, called shorting bitcoin, which currently is very difficult to do.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)