NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five police officers were treated for injuries after authorities say a man with a gun clipped them with a car while attempting to get away.
Police say the officers initially responded to a report of a dispute around 11 a.m. near the corner of East 53rd Street and Avenue L in the Flatlands section.
Investigators say the officers noticed one of the men had a gun, at which point one of them discharged their service weapon once.
No one was struck, but police say the suspect hopped into a nearby vehicle and attempted to flee the scene.
As he drove away he lost control of the vehicle and struck five of the responding officers. After crashing, authorities say the suspect tossed the gun and tried to flee on foot.
Backup units arrested the suspect and recovered a firearm at the scene, according to police.
The officers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.