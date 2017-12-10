CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork)New Jersey Governor-elect Phil Murphy is touring the state as he prepares to take office in just over a month.

On Sunday, he visited a church in Elizabeth to outline his civil rights agenda.

As WCBS 880’s John Metaxas reported, Sunday service at New Hope Baptist is a lively affair and an important stop for Murphy, who got 94 percent of the African American vote.

“I don’t want people ever to think that I was saying one thing on the campaign trail just to get their vote and then not going to be there when I get across the finish line,” said the governor-elect.

Appearing alongside Rev. Al Sharpton, it was retail politics to the core with a promise of a new direction in Trenton.

“I’ve had it with us versus them politics — not just in the past eight years, but with this president,” Murphy said.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead liked what he heard.

“I really think that this particular governor is going to be true to his word,” he told Metaxas.

Sharpton said it’s important for Murphy to show that he is accessible to his constituents.

