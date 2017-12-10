UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two days after a massive derailment in Union, New Jersey, the fate of NJ TRANSIT riders along the Raritan Valley Line remains unclear heading into the start of the work week.
Bus bridges remained the alternative between Newark Penn Station and Cranford over the weekend. Trains heading eastbound toward Cranford were running on normal schedules, while westbound trains were leaving Cranford about a half-hour later than normal.
NJ TRANSIT spokeswoman Lisa Torbic tells WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp riders can get up to the minute details on its website.
“It’s gonna advise customers on what our service levels are gonna be for this weekend,” she said. “We’re also advising customers to allow extra travel time to accommodate for the substitute bussing in place.”
NJ TRANSIT doesn’t know when service will be restored. They referred WCBS 880 to Conrail, which owns the now-mangled tracks.
On Saturday, a Conrail spokesperson couldn’t say when repairs would be finished or if the investigation has revealed the cause of the derailment.