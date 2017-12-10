NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of New York’s finest was rushed to the hospital after a group of men attacked him early Sunday morning in the Bronx.
Police say the off-duty officer was leaving a fundraiser in the Mount Hope section just before 3 a.m. when a group of four Hispanic men came up from behind him and struck him over the head with a bottle, knocking him out.
Authorities say a nearby witness called 911.
When he regained consciousness, he noticed one of the men stole his service weapon. Medics took the injured officer was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition with lacerations to his neck and head.
Police apprehended a 27-year-old man in connection to the assault, but haven’t charged him as of late Sunday morning.
The search for the off-duty officer’s service weapon and additional suspects continues.