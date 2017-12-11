CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

All things considered, we’re looking at a pretty tranquil afternoon with weak high pressure in place. You can expect a lot of sunshine, but it will still be chilly with feels like temps in the 30s.

Clouds will return tonight with the possibility of a rain or snow shower in the city overnight; snow showers are likely north and west where a light accumulation is possible by daybreak. Expect temps to hold steady and even rise into daybreak.

nu tu tri state travel 22 12/11 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow will feature some rain and even snow showers, especially during the morning; light snowfall accumulations are possible across our more distant northwest suburbs. As for highs, they’ll be milder in the mid 40s or so.

Arctic air will then flood the tri-state area Tuesday night into Wednesday. That said, we’re expecting gusty northwest winds to combine with unseasonably cold air temperatures during this period, which will drag wind chill values into the single digits and teens!

nu tu skycast 3d tonight5 12/11 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Check back for more on the impending arctic blast!

 

