By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody…make sure you’re bundled up as you head out! Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s, and there may even be a few flakes flying! Don’t expect a repeat of Saturday, but just be mindful of the wintry start to the day. It’ll be another cold one with temps stuck in the 30s.
Tomorrow will be a rather messy day with a mix of rain, sleet, and snow…most likely rain for the coasts and the immediate NYC Metro area, with more of a mix for interior NJ, and mainly snow for the higher elevations far north & west. Make sure you take extra caution if you have to be on the road.
Wednesday will feel like an ice box as the coldest air of the season grips the area – temps won’t make it out of the 20s, and strong winds will make it feel like the single digits! Make sure you have your warmest winter gear ready!