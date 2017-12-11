NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – This week marks the end of our 50 People to Know series.
Over the past 50 weeks, we have met some very special people who have touched their communities in a powerful and positive way. We’ve been proud to feature their stories as we celebrate 50 years of news coverage on WCBS.
For this final 50 People to Know, we chose to tell the story of someone very close to us: Charles Osgood.
He’s a living legend in our business – a storyteller’s storyteller. He was also one of the first news anchors on WCBS when we flipped to our all-news format in August of 1967.
Sean Adams shares his story.