NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City council members called on Mayor Bill de Blasio to withdraw his approval of the FDNY’s hiring of Joseph Cassano, after he quit his former EMT job in 2013 over controversial tweets.
De Blasio was denounced by a number of his democratic allies for his tact approval of Cassano’s entry into the present firefighter class.
Cassano — the son of a former commissioner — resigned in 2013, as an FDNY EMT after anti-black and anti-Semitic tweets were publicized.
“This is not Donald Trump’s doing. Donald Trump didn’t allow Cassano to be hired by the fire department. This is a democratic administration that espouses progressive ideals, that has allowed this to happen,” Councilman Jumaane Williams said.
Public advocate Tish James called it shocking.
“Now is the time Mr. Mayor, to demonstrate your leadership and to show that you really are committed to diversity. Just say ‘no,” she said.