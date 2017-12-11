ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Crews are on the scene of a deadly three-alarm house fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
The fire started just after 1 a.m. Monday at a multi-family home on Marshall Street and spread to at least two other multi-family homes.
The fire claimed the life of elderly man, identified by family as 90-year-old Cesar Prats, who lived on the first floor of the home where the fire started, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
“I love my grandfather, I have such fond memories from when I was a child,” said his grandson, Dan Cintron.” To know he succumbed to a fire, it’s one of the worst ways possible to go. It’s just consumed me with such anger and confusion all at the same time.”
No other injuries were reported.
Fire investigators and the Red Cross are trying to determine how many people have been displaced by the fire.