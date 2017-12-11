Holiday shopping is in full gear and sometimes find the perfect gift for children can be a daunting task. From big surprises to sports collectibles and adorable pet monkeys, here are this season’s hottest toys.

Mega Bloks Elephant Parade

www.megabloks.com

Little ones can be the leader of the parade with the Mega Bloks Elephant Parade building set. Ideally for children from 1 to 5 years old, the blue elephant features for animals to build and a pull string for kids to start the parade fun. While children will have fun building different animals, they will be improving their motor and problem solving skills. After having fun, the blocks are an easy clean and store inside the tumbler bin.

Fingerlings Baby Monkeys

www.wowwee.com

One of the holiday season’s hottest items are the adorable pint sized Fingerlings Baby Monkeys. The line of six pet robots come to life with over 50 interactive animations, including sweet and silly sounds. Resting on a child’s finger or hanging by its tail, the Fingerlings respond to touch and even when you blow a kiss to them by turning their head, blinking their eyes and making monkey sounds.

Fisher Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle

www.fisherprice.com

The Fisher Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle is the ideal gift for toddlers to promote physical play while on a tablet or televisions. The stationary tricycle puts children in control of racing and learning games. Ideal for children between 3 and 6 years old, it is accompanied by fun apps from the tablet’s App Store. The games helps young children become prepared for kindergarten as they pedal through games through increasing learning levels. Some of children’s favorite Nickelodeon characters are featured in games, including Shimmer and Shine with math curriculum, Blaze and the Monster Machines with exploration and Spongebob Squarepants with science and social studies.

L.O.L Surprise! Big Surprise

www.lolsurprise.com

The holiday season is full of surprises, so it makes sense the L.O.L Surprise! Big Surprise would be the perfect gift for children. Filled with a astonishing 50 layers of fun, the super-sized sparkly golden ball features stickers, collectible dolls, accessories and outfits for the doll. The adorable pint size dolls are from a world that is run by babies and where everything is an outrageous surprise. Ideal for children 6-years old and older, the product was listed on the Toy “R” Us 2017 Holiday Hot Toy List and Target’s 2017 Top Toys List.

Num Noms Nail Polish Maker

www.numnoms.com

This holiday season children can pretend to open their own nail salon with the Num Noms Nail Polish Maker. Num Noms signature cuteness and sweet scents are transformed into nail polish in four easy steps for children 3-years old and up. The kits comes with three nail polish bottles, one Num-Heavenly Fro-yo, three scented nail polish colors, glitter, two finger rest and nail stickers. All children have to do is pick their scent, add glitter and mix it together before applying it to their nails.

FanChest

www.fanchest.com

Some of the littlest sports fans can get a surprise this holiday season from their favorite team. FanChest curates your favorite sports teams gear, including Rangers, Yankees and Islanders, into a box packed with apparel, merchandise and a chance to win a once in a lifetime opportunity. From newborns to kids and adults, boxes can be order for boys and girls and are unique to each recipient. Items that can be packed into a box are shirts, miniature replicas of helmets, autographed memorabilia and items that are not available in stores. It is not just about baseball and hockey, FanChest offers packages for NFL, NCAA and the NBA.

Roxi

www.electricjukebox.com

Music lovers can discover a fun new way of listening to music with the Roxi by Electric Jukebox. The family television is transformed into the ultimate music hub within 2-minutes by plugging in the Roxi into the HDMI port. When people purchase the device they will receive a free one year subscription to Electric Jukebox, which includes tens of millions of songs from classic to today’s hits. Besides listening to music, children can sing karaoke with the remote that functions as a microphone, access a worldwide radio and games.

