NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they have made a second arrest in the case of an NYPD officer who was ambushed in the Bronx and robbed of his gun.
Investigators say the off-duty officer had just left a fundraising event in Mount Hope Sunday morning when he was hit over the head with a bottle and knocked unconscious.
Police say the three attackers got away with the Glock 26 the officer was carrying. The officer was treated for deep cuts to his neck and head.
Right now, two suspects are in custody. Police are searching for a third man.
The gun has since been recovered.