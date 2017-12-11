Suspect In Custody After Underground Blast Near Port Authority; 4 Injured | Videos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880  
Filed Under:Bronx, Local TV, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they have made a second arrest in the case of an NYPD officer who was ambushed in the Bronx and robbed of his gun.

Investigators say the off-duty officer had just left a fundraising event in Mount Hope Sunday morning when he was hit over the head with a bottle and knocked unconscious.

Police say the three attackers got away with the Glock 26 the officer was carrying. The officer was treated for deep cuts to his neck and head.

Right now, two suspects are in custody. Police are searching for a third man.

The gun has since been recovered.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch