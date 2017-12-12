NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Merriam-Webster has revealed “feminism” as its word of the year for 2017.

Company lexicographer and editor at large, Peter Sokolowski, said the word hung in the air throughout the year. It saw a 70 percent increase in lookups over 2016 on Merriam-Webster.com and experienced a major spike around the Women’s March in January.

Kellyanne Conway’s “I am not a feminist” remarks at the Conservative Political Action Committee gave the word another push. So did the takedown of Harvey Weinstein.

Merriam-Webster defines feminism as the “theory of the political, economic and social equality of the sexes” and “organized activities on behalf of women’s rights and interests.”

“It’s a good thing because now we have the opportunity to voice ourselves as women,” Tina, who agrees with Merriam-Webster’s choice, told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck.

“With everything going on it should be the word of the year,” said Steve.

“I think it’s highly relevant and certainly in the workplace has become more prevalent,” said David.

Feminism has been in Merriam-Webster’s annual Top 10 for the last few years, including sharing word-of-the-year honors with other “isms” in 2015. Socialism, fascism, racism, communism, capitalism and terrorism rounded out the bunch. Surreal was the word of the year last year.

Merriam-Webster’s decision follows Dictionary.com’s word of the year designation of “complicit,” a word that made the Merriam-Webster short list.

Other runners-up: recuse, empathy, dotard, syzygy, gyro, federalism, hurricane and gaffe.

Wondering about gaffe? It was a go-to for the media after the wrong best picture winner was announced at the Academy Awards.

