NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three teenagers were hospitalized after a fight in Brooklyn.

The brawl broke out on the corner of Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue, just down the block from Lincoln High School.

Three students from Madison High School were stabbed, in the stomach, the shoulder, and hip. They were taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition.

Police took three other teens into custody.

A spokesperson for the education department said that even though the incident didn’t happen on school property, as a precaution Lincoln and Grady High Schools as well as I.S. 303 were ordered to temporarily shelter in place.

 

