NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some busy beavers are causing a big problem on Staten Island. Residents are now dealing with flooding caused by a group of dams created by the pesky rodents.

If you take a long walk along a section of Richmond Creek you’ll see tree after tree torn down.

“They’re destroying everything,” resident Frank Caldera said. He’s referring to at least one family of beavers creating quite a commotion.

“They’ve made an exerted effort to cut more trees down in the last week,” neighbor Joe Palladino said.

Palladino tells CBS2’s Marc Liverman the Department of Environmental Protection told him the beavers may have already taken down close to six hundred. The other concern, Palladino says, is flooding.

“I’m worried about the water rising to a point where it does affect our homes and the deeper the water gets it becomes a hazard for children,” he said.

“It’s very frustrating,” Caldera said. “They have to try to control these animals.”

In a statement sent to CBS2, the DEP said “crews regularly inspect the area and we’re working with local stakeholders and other agencies on possible solutions.”

The department has already carved a two foot hole through part of the dam, allowing some of the water to flow through. They’ve also set up wire mesh around some of the trees, but residents are saying it isn’t enough.

“They opened it up, the water gushed out like a dam, and the next day it was back to the way it was when they opened it,” Caldera said.

For now, neighbors have to wait for a government fix since it’s illegal for residents to trap, kill, or displace beavers or any animals in all five boroughs.