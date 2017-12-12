NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Demetrius Blackwell, convicted of shooting and killing NYPD Officer Brian Moore on a Queens street two years ago, is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.
Blackwell faces life in prison with no parole.
The 25-year-old officer and his partner were looking for burglary suspects when they attempted to stop Blackwell, who was suspected of carrying a handgun. Authorities say Blackwell opened fire, striking Moore in the head. He died two days later.
Moore’s partner and others picked out Blackwell from a lineup, and prosecutors said Blackwell’s DNA was found on the two bullets left in the cylinder.
Blackwell was convicted last month of all charges, including first-degree murder, following a three-week trial.
Moore was posthumously promoted to Detective First-Grade. He’d been on the job for five years. In that time, he made 150 arrests and was awarded two medals for his duty.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)