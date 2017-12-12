ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they said threatened a store clerk trying to stop him from stealing ice cream from a 7-Eleven on Long Island.
It happened early Tuesday morning at a 7-Eleven on Dutch Broadway in Elmont.
Police said the suspect put 10 pints of Häagen-Dazs ice cream in a black bag and then threatened the clerk with a box cutter before taking off with the goods.
Two employees and two customers were in the store at the time of the incident.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a black man, 5’ 10” tall, approximately 225 pounds, in his late 30s early 40s, wearing a gray hat, blue and white long sleeve shirt, a blue vest, gray jogging pants and black sneakers.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous.