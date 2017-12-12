HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Eddie Gomec has polio. He uses a wheelchair to get around and equipped his van so he can drive. But he says spots designated for people like him are often wrongfully taken.

Within 10 minutes Tuesday, CBS2 witnessed two vehicles lacking the proper tags park in a handicap spot on Overlook Avenue in Hackensack.

“I just parked here for five minutes, so I’m leaving right now,” one man told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

The five-minute excuse is one Gomec hears daily.

“And I have to wait until they come back or they’re being ticketed,” he said.

This year, Hackensack police ticketed 500 drivers for illegal handicap parking. They’ve confiscated around 200 phony tags.

“A lot of these are either fictitious or photocopies,” Officer Timothy Sroka said.

One tag Sroka confiscated this year expired in 2010.

Gomec said he has seen handicap tags on sale online for up to $8,000.

Officer Frank McCall said he sees many offenders at The Shops at Riverside.

“Three tags had the same numbers, and they were laminated color copies, and the guy was having a business meeting with his employees there,” McCall said.

“Obviously, people are very selfish,” said Guy Vanderhoof, of Verona.

“People just don’t care. They just don’t care,” added Mary Ann Vanderhoof, also of Verona.

Until people do care, Gomec said he will keep doing his own policing by confronting offenders. He’s also putting fliers on violators’ cars.

Police warn that if you use a valid tag, make sure the person who is handicapped is actually in the car with you.

In New Jersey, the penalty for illegally parking in a handicap spot is $250. Subsequent offenses come with a minimum $250 fine or up to 90 days of community service.