1010 WINS– For expecting mother Kelly Leuthe, these images are a lot more than just a way to remember her pregnancy. After suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage, Kelly had to endure another tragedy, the sudden death of her husband, Jarrett.

Though she never had pregnancy shoots with her first two children, Kelly wanted to honor her late husband, who was killed in a car crash on August 24th, 2017 by a man who police say admitted to driving after drinking.

Photographer Jessica Brandau captured the day and noticed something interesting in almost every image; a rainbow and a green orb.

Kelly believes the rainbow was for her baby born after her miscarriage, also known as a “rainbow baby.” The green orb, she says, is a sign from her husband to show he’s watching over her and her family.

Jessica posted on Facebook writing “Kelly – you are truly one of the strongest women that I know, and I fully believe that Jarrett is with you in spirit.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Luethe family, which has already received $10K of their $25K goal. Donate HERE.

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana