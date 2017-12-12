Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Boomer and Jerry Recco kicked off their show on Tuesday by discussing Giancarlo Stanton’s introductory press conference with the Yankees.
Santa Claus dropping by the Bronx a few weeks early has put the baseball world on notice. The Bombers are once again dominating the back pages and many people fear they’ll soon be impossible to deal with on the diamond.
The guys analyzed the blockbuster trade with the Marlins from every angle.
