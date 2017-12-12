Feds Discuss Charges Against Akayed Ullah In Port Authority Attack | Watch | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An Uber driver has been accused of exposing himself to one of his passengers on Long Island.

Police said 24-year-old Taylor Evans of Elmont picked up the woman at her home in Bethpage around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Taylor Evans

Taylor Evans is charged with exposing himself to a passenger in his Uber vehicle (credit: Nassau County Police)

As they were driving on Old Country Road in Garden City, police said he undid his zipper and exposed himself. He continued to expose himself for the duration of the ride, according to police.

Evans is scheduled to be arraigned on a public lewdness charge Tuesday.

Any other potential victims are asked to contact Garden City Detective Squad at 516-465-4150. All callers will remain anonymous.

