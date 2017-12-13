BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Village of Amityville has decided to change its days off.

In 2017, village employees had September 11th off as a holiday for the first time, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported. But since there are only so many holidays allowed, the workers could not observe Veterans Day.

The issue came up for a vote this week.

In order to keep Veterans Day as a holiday, the employees unanimously decided to once again work on 9/11 and have Black Friday off.

Mayor Dennis Siry, who is also a New York City firefighter, told Hall that he knows the importance of September 11th but also understands why the workers voted the way they did.

“Due to the logistics that their children are off from school that day, family usually visits, so they would rather be with their families on that day,” he said.

Having the day after Thanksgiving off is not unusual for the village. It’s been a holiday since 1984, Hall reported.

The mayor said they will still honor 9/11 with a remembrance in the village square.