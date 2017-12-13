NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are searching for an 11-year-old boy who they say disappeared from his school on Tuesday.
The NYPD says Sean Simmons was last seen around 5 p.m. inside The Urban Assembly School of Wildlife Conservation on Mohegan Avenue. No other details have been released.
Simmons, who about 4’10” tall and weighs around 80 pounds, was last seen wearing a black jacket, green pants and green sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.