Filed Under:Canarsie Tunnel, L Train Repairs, Local TV, Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Transportation has come up with a plan to deal with commuting disruptions when the L train tunnel shuts down for repairs in 2019.

The Canarsie Tunnel will close for 15 months to repair damage caused by Superstorm Sandy five years ago.

WEB EXTRA: MTA & DOT’s Full Breakdown Of Canarsie Repair Plans

The closure starts in April of 2019. The DOT also says 14th Street between Third and Ninth Avenues will be closed to cars and be turned into a busway during rush hours.

New bike lanes will be added to 13th street, along with HOV lanes on the Williamsburg Bridge.

There will also be increased service on other subway lines and more ferries available when repairs begin.

