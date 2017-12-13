You might say an unexpected commuter got subway passengers a little squirrely on a downtown 6 train Monday night.

A video posted to Instagram by user Crystal showed a crowded train of people suddenly screaming and jumping onto seats as something fast and furry scampered at their feet.

Unlike the city’s more common rodent interloper, the excitement wasn’t due to a rat, but rather a squirrel.

“I got on the train myself at 103rd Street and heard a lot of commotion coming from another train car, but it seemed like there were just kids goofing around so I didn’t pay it much attention,” Crystal told CBS New York.

“A few stops later, I believe it was at 86th Street, I noticed something run past the open doors on the train platform,” she said. “I don’t think anyone realized it had run into our car until the doors were closed and we were moving. Some people had run into our car from the other car to escape it, only to find out that it had followed them.”

Crystal believes the critter rode the 6 train from 86th Street down to either the 68th or 59th Street stops when another passenger used a plastic bag to capture the animal and carry it off.

“Someone advised a train conductor who held the train in the station for a moment until it was confirmed that the squirrel was removed from the train,” she said.