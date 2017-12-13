NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are trying to track down a group of teens wanted for beating up a City University of New York college professor inside a Staten Island park last week.
Authorities say the CUNY St. George professor was walking to a university event last Wednesday afternoon when he saw the teens setting paper on fire in a playground at Nicholas Lia Memorial Park in St. George.
The teens punched and kicked the professor when he told them to stop, police said.
He was treated at Richmond University Medical Center for bruising and swelling.
Police said they’re looking for seven teens in connection with the incident. They’ve released a sketch of one of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.