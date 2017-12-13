1010 WINS — Reindeer are normally the ones to pull Santa, but in this case, it was a red-suited man pushing the deer.
A poor deer was trapped on a frozen lake in Sunriver, Oregon and kept slipping every time it tried to reach safety.
But luckily Sunriver Professional Firefighters were alerted and able to rescue the animal by pushing it to land using a special sled.
One small problem: Once the deer made it safely to land, it didn’t want to leave! At one point, the rescuer had to pat the deer’s head and nudge it along to get it to leave.
Before running off to freedom, the deer looked back at the firefighter as if to say thanks.