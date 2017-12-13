CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Brooklyn Nets, DeMarre Carroll, DJ Sixsmith, NBA

DeMarre Carroll is new to the Brooklyn Nets this year, but a lot of things remind him of his past experience with the Atlanta Hawks. Carroll sees a young group in Brooklyn with no egos, higher character and a sole focus on the team. That was exactly the blueprint that turned a 38 win Hawks team into a 60 win team in 2014. Brooklyn’s head coach Kenny Atkinson was an assistant on those Atlanta teams and that’s why Carroll believes the Nets have a chance to be just as good as the Hawks were.

“This team can be that Atlanta team,” Carroll said in a recent sit-down interview with CBS Local. “We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season. I feel like if we’re playing our best basketball at the end of the year, who says we can’t make the playoffs and exceed expectations.”

The 31-year-old is one of the leaders of this year’s team in Brooklyn. Carroll’s road to New York has featured tenures with six teams, a $60 million contract and an issue with his liver. The Alabama native’s NBA career was in question prior to the 2009 NBA Draft when he was diagnosed with liver disease.

“The toughest challenge was understanding all of the bad things I was putting in my body and cutting all of that out. I grew and now I’m the healthiest I’ve been.”

Draft night was one of the best nights of Carroll’s life given the adversity he faced. DeMarre is averaging 13.3 points per game and a team high 7.2 per rebounds per contest. Brooklyn is 11-15 so far this season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch