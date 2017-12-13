ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students at an elementary school in Bergen County, New Jersey were tested for carbon monoxide poisoning after three of their classmates became sick Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at Gantner Avenue Elementary School around 1:30, when the fire department says at least two children fainted and other children complained of stomach pains and nausea.
The entire school was evacuated.
One parent just happened to be at the school when she saw first responders arrive.
“I just came to pick up my child,” the frantic mother told CBS2’s Valerie Castro. “The whole school was closed. There was police officers, there were firefighters. They say there were carbon monoxide, um, leak or something like that, and they were testing the kids to see if they’re fine. Everything seems to be okay but I’m still nervous.”
It wasn’t immediately clear where the leak may have come from.