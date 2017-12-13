NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York state senator is being accused of posing as a police officer.

It all started in Brooklyn over a familiar argument for New Yorkers — a dispute with a car over a bike lane.

Brian Howald, 30, of Brooklyn Heights said he was riding his bike in a 3rd Ave bike lane in Gowanus on Monday, when he claims a man in a passing car accosted him.

“The passenger stuck his head out the window again. Told me to pull over,” he said, “I told him I was in the bike lane. I was legally required to be there, and he was not allowed to drive in it.”

Howald took the man’s picture with his phone numerous times, later finding out the white haired man in a shirt and tie was New York State Senator Marty Golden.

According to Howald, the luxury SUV registered to the Republican senator was traveling in the bike line.

He said the senator claimed to be a cop — a federal offense in New York.

“He said, ‘I’m a police officer, pull over,’ and at the same time with his right hand, waved a placard at me,” he said, “He told me he was going to take me to the precinct and at that moment I was afraid and thought I was gonna get ticketed or detained or arrested.”

Senator Golden, a retired cop, refused CBS2’s request for an on-camera interview.

“At no time in the exchange did I identify myself as a NYPD officer. By taking personal responsibility for the policing of traffic, Mr. Howald unnecessarily escalated the situation and created an unsafe environment for all involved, including himself,” he said in a statement.

Howald coincidentally was heading to a community board meeting discussing a DOT protective bike lane proposal. He said he followed the senator for several blocks before they went their separate ways.

“My guess is that this abuse of power will go unpunished,” he said.

Howald said he has not filed a complaint with the NYPD, but he is strongly considering it.

The NYPD said they are not investigating Howald’s claims for now.