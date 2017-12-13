Filed Under:Dr. Ravindra Rajmane, Local TV, NYU Langone

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Manhattan doctor was found dead in his apartment, and it’s believed that heroin is to blame.

A pulmonologist at the NYU Langone Medical Center, Dr. Ravindra Rajmane hadn’t been seen for days.

When someone stopped by his Kips Bay apartment on Park Avenue South, Tuesday morning, they discovered the 50-year-old doctor lying on his bed, dead from an apparent heroin overdose.

Drug paraphernalia was scattered about as were several glassine envelopes stamped with the words ‘knock out king.’

The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

