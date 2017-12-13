PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in New Jersey continue to search for a missing woman who they believe was abducted in her own car last week.

Paterson Police have assigned extra detectives to help find 24-year-old Shanaya Coley.

The single mother was last seen leaving her apartment for work at a health facility in Wyckoff around 11 p.m. on Dec. 5. Police said Coley may have been carjacked or kidnapped.

Her father, Willie Coley, says there was blood near the spot where her Nissan Altima was parked on Colonial Avenue.

“There was blood in a couple of places, but we don’t know whose blood it was. Don’t know whose blood is in the grass and on the walkway,” he said.

Coley said a report that his daughter had a restraining order against a man is not true.

Coley is mystified, saying his daughter desperately loves her son who’s about to turn four and that she would not abandon him. He believes his daughter was targeted and kidnapped.

“Send my baby girl home. That’s all I want,” he said.

Paterson Police Capt. Richard Reyes said finding the missing woman is the top priority for the department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Reyes said police are following every lead they receive.

Coley’s 2013 Nissan Altima has the New Jersey license plate R74-HRX.

