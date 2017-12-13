NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re still looking for that perfect gift for the person who has everything, the MTA has some ideas for you.
The New York Transit Authority is selling off what they’re calling pieces of subway memorabilia.
You can now add a lovely used subway trash can to your decor for $300, or a subway bench being marketed as “underground furniture” for $650.
There are also signs, grab bars and seats for sale, but hurry because the MTA says there’s limited quantities.
