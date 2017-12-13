Filed Under:all inclusive resorts, Kids, Playground

1010 WINS-Welcome to the very first all-inclusive playground — a project realized through a partnership between New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, and his family along with the Audubon Nature Institute.

The goal of the initiative was to open a park that could be used by people of all abilities by promoting interactive physical, cognitive, visual and hearing experiences through things like playground equipment that are wheelchair accessible, as well as a braille and clock panel.

Drew and his wife Brittany, who moved to New Orleans post-Hurricane Katrina, dedicated the park to their four children, saying “we wanted to create an experience where people of all ages and abilities can play side by side. We hope families will enjoy this play environment for years to come.”

Drew’s love of sports and play seems to have inspired him to share that love with others!

-Joe Cingrana

