NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It appears the Mets have bolstered their bullpen.

According to Newsday’s Marc Carig, New York has agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract with reliever Anthony Swarzak.

The deal is contingent on Swarzak passing a physical.

Swarzak, who played for five teams during the first eight years of his career, has really come into his own of late. After struggling with the Yankees in 2016, the 32-year-old right-hander signed a minor league free agent contract with the Chicago White Sox.

Swarzak took off from there, posting a 2.23 ERA in 41 appearances for Chicago before being traded to Milwaukee prior to the deadline. With the Brewers, Swarzak handled setup man responsibilities nicely, going 2-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 29 appearances.

The Mets will almost certainly give Swarzak every opportunity to nail down a late-inning job. New manager Mickey Callaway, who was Swarzak’s pitching coach in Cleveland in 2015, said Tuesday from the Winter Meetings in Florida he anticipates using his relievers more in matchup situations than in traditional roles.

In addition to closer Jeurys Familia, the Mets’ bullpen includes AJ Ramos, a former closer for the Marlins; left-hander Jerry Blevins, who led the Mets with 75 appearances last season; lefty Josh Smoker, and right-hander Paul Sewald.

The Mets may not be done tinkering with their pitching staff, either, as there have been reports that they have had discussions with some teams about right-hander Matt Harvey.