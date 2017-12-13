NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Get out the white suit and polyester shirt because disco is back in Brooklyn!

Fans on Wednesday will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the movie “Saturday Night Fever,” starring John Travolta, at the very spot where the most iconic scenes were filmed.

The famed “2001 Odyssey” in Bay Ridge, which is now a Chinese restaurant, is being reopened for a one-night only party.

Shazam Events production manager Beverly Fish said the famous light-up dance floor has been recreated.

“The one that we’re bringing in today is a little more basic. It’ll be changing colors and moving along with the music,” Fish said. “I like capturing that era and hopefully transporting people back to that time period.”

The movie’s lead actress Karen Lynn Gorney, who played Stephanie, will be there along with other cast members.

The Trammps, The Village People and Carol Douglas will perform.

“I want everyone to come out and have a great time and go back in time and forget everything else that’s happening in the world and enjoy,” Fish said.

1010 WINS is a proud sponsor of the “Saturday Night Fever” anniversary event, which is sold out.