NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police have arrested a daring duo they say used a stolen credit card to go skydiving.

Abass Ibrahim, 21, and Maryam Burkes, 19, both of Brooklyn, turned themselves in to police on Tuesday. They have been charged with identity theft and forgery.

Investigators said they used a Washington state man’s credit card to purchase skydiving sessions at Skydive Long Island, where they also had a video made of their jump.

Ibrahim and Burkes are being held on $5,000 cash bond.

 

