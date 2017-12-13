1010 WINS– We all get excited for the first snow of the season, but this Southern-born rescue horse really can’t get enough of the glistening white powder outside her new Northern home.

In 2011, three-year-old Bella was saved from extreme neglect by the Florida non-profit Hope Equine Rescue and eventually found her loving owner, Stacey Pierce Dadd, who was volunteering her time with the group.

Stacey told 1010 WINS Bella was “neglected, fractured withers, hole in her stomach and a bout in the legs.” Though she’s unsure how she got that way. Luckily, in 2014, Stacey was able to adopt Bella and the pair have been inseparable.

Now nine-years-old, and after making a trip up north to Mason, Michigan last year, Bella and Stacey spend their days together enjoying the milder weather. Unfortunately for Bella, not much snow stuck during her first year in Michigan, but she knew it was for her. This year, the flakes are falling and Bella is loving every minute of it!

“Since the day she saw it for the first time, she rolls in it every time she comes out of the barn”, Stacey told 1010 WINS. “We weren’t sure how she’d handle the cold because of her old injuries, but she’s been great.”

It seems like we can all learn a thing or two from bouncing Bella about horsing around!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana