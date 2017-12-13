NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bitter blast of cold Wednesday is bringing the lowest temperatures so far this season.
Temperatures are expected to hit the low 30s, but wind chills will make it feel like it’s between 10 and 20 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 25 mph to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
“With low temperatures and even lower wind chills over the next few days, make sure you bundle up outside and wear a hat, scarf and gloves,” NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said in a statement. “Limit your time outdoors if you can, and check in on elderly family members, neighbors, and people with increased health risks to make sure they are protected from the extreme cold.”
City officials are urging people to stay indoors as much as possible but if you do have to go outside, they say bundle-up and limit skin exposure.
Officials are also urging people to be on the lookout for flying debris because of the windy conditions.
Wednesday evening will be cold and breezy followed by light snow overnight with temperatures expected to fall into the mid 20s.