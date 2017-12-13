NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Warehouse workers rallied Wednesday, demanding better treatment from Amazon and other top retailers.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, there were more than 50 workers outside Amazon Books in Midtown, Manhattan.

Speaking through a translator, Jose Nanez said he makes less than $10 an hour.

“They give us no breaks, they put us (under) a lot of pressure, and they want us to take out the work really, really, really fast,” he said.

Warehouse workers rally outside Amazon Books. They say Amazon and other companies should pay fair wages, give more notice on schedules and treat them better. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/IkwAG4L51u — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) December 13, 2017

“All we’re asking Amazon is to respect their workers, pay them a decent wage. We’re asking for a code of conduct,” said a 73-year-old woman who said she makes $10.90 an hour.

“Every week, our days off change. And that’s very hard to plan,” a man added.

Union organizer Megan Chambers said it takes a lot of work to get a holiday gift to your door.

“When you point and click and that box shows up at your door, these are the men and women who are doing that work,” she said

“They are trying to raise kids with unpredictable schedules. They need health insurance, they need safe work places,” she added.

WCBS 880 has reached out to Amazon for a response.