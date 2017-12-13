Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured an awkward moment for Jerry Recco.
Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
It was a “hump day” program filled with your favorite teams and rumors. Boomer and Jerry started things off by talking about the Knicks, following their overtime win over the visiting Lakers. Later, they got into some hot stove baseball, as the craziness continues at the Winter Meetings in Florida.
In addition, Jerry reflected on how he will soon give up the “power chair,” and “The” Eddie Scozzare and the guys had some fun with new Christmas songs that feature a certain sports “pope.”
Before signing off, Boomer and Jerry welcomed NFL legend Terrell Davis into the studio for a chat.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!