Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured an awkward moment for Jerry Recco.

It was a “hump day” program filled with your favorite teams and rumors. Boomer and Jerry started things off by talking about the Knicks, following their overtime win over the visiting Lakers. Later, they got into some hot stove baseball, as the craziness continues at the Winter Meetings in Florida.

In addition, Jerry reflected on how he will soon give up the “power chair,” and “The” Eddie Scozzare and the guys had some fun with new Christmas songs that feature a certain sports “pope.”

Before signing off, Boomer and Jerry welcomed NFL legend Terrell Davis into the studio for a chat.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

