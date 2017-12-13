Filed Under:adorable, Cats, Christmas, Christmas Tree, Holidays, Pets

1010 WINS– Christmas is almost here, but it seems like these cats are ready to celebrate right meow.

alicemellors Your Cats Would Like You To Know They Love Their Christmas TreesIt’s no secret that cats love climbing on things, so it only makes sense that Christmas trees would be no different.

Adorable felines across the country are having a blast hanging in the giant scratching posts… and while it’s too cute to handle, it can also be dangerous. Any friend of the Griswold will surely remember when Aunt Bethany’s cat lost all nine lives after Clark plugged in the Christmas tree lights.

Cousin Eddie summed it perfectly: “If that thing had nine lives, he just spent ’em all.”

Now let’s just hope that Santa brings these kitties some fun toys to play with once their trees are gone!

They are THEIR trees, you know.

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

