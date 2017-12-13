CBS 2New York Lottery's Yoland Vega presents a prize check to Powerball winner Anthony Perosi, who plans to split the money with his son (left). (Credit: Julie Papa/1010 WINS) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. […]

WCBS 880New York Lottery's Yoland Vega presents a prize check to Powerball winner Anthony Perosi, who plans to split the money with his son (left). (Credit: Julie Papa/1010 WINS) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the […]

1010 WINSNew York Lottery's Yoland Vega presents a prize check to Powerball winner Anthony Perosi, who plans to split the money with his son (left). (Credit: Julie Papa/1010 WINS) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and […]

WFANNew York Lottery's Yoland Vega presents a prize check to Powerball winner Anthony Perosi, who plans to split the money with his son (left). (Credit: Julie Papa/1010 WINS) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio […]

WLNYNew York Lottery's Yoland Vega presents a prize check to Powerball winner Anthony Perosi, who plans to split the money with his son (left). (Credit: Julie Papa/1010 WINS) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 […]