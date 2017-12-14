NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The City Council is probing allegations of sexual harassment against one of its own.
Multiple sources say Bronx Councilman Andy King has been accused of making suggestive comments to a council staffer.
As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, the council’s Standards and Ethics Committee will meet behind closed doors to hear the allegations.
The staffer made the report last week, but this isn’t the first time he’s been faced with such allegations.
King was hit with a separate complaint two years ago.
If the committee finds that King broke the rules, it could fine him, remove his committee assignments, or expel him.